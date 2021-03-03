State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.