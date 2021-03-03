State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Cannae by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cannae by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

