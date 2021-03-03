State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

TTEK stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

