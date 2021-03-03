State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.