State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 850.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.29% of Mitek Systems worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $694.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $237,822.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

