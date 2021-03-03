State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 480.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $84.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

