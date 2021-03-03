State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,880 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

