State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,910 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

