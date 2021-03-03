State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,630 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

