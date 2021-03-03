State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 20.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 62.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $8,807,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Q2 by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

