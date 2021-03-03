Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $298.39 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Status has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $298.39 million and approximately $45.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.
