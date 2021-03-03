Steem Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $167.66 million and $18.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,908.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.56 or 0.01042178 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00376452 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00031608 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About Steem
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
