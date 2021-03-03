Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of STZHF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

