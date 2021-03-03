Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Steppe Gold from $3.90 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

STPGF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

