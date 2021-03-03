Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Fundamental Research

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$4.05 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.92% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO / OTC: STPGF) Extended Mine Life With an Updated Resource” and dated February 24, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of TSE STGO traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$165.21 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.40. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.14.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

