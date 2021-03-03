Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.32

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 465746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

