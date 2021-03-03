stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $416,045.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $286.38 million and $416,045.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,562.96 or 0.03030722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 183,229 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

