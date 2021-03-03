stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.00487190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00074174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00486646 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

