Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

STC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

