Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to “Buy”

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GBGPF stock remained flat at $$12.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. GB Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

