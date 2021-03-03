Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Position Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.97% of Stitch Fix worth $306,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

