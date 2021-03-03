Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.22 and last traded at $72.57. Approximately 1,570,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,029,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.