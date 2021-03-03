Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (BMO, BNS, CFXTF, CG, CS, EYE, MU, NOPMF, NUVSF, RNO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$113.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$75.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)

had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.60. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

