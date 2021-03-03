Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (BMO, BNS, CFXTF, CG, CS, EYE, MU, NOPMF, NUVSF, RNO)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$113.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$75.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.60. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

