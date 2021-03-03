Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (ADBE, ASBFY, CRZBY, DLGNF, ERO, HELE, INDO, MIK, MTHRF, NWVCF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Griffin Securities. They currently have a $597.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company witnessed drab operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment. Apart from this, Helen of Troy’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is gaining from strength in its Leadership Brands. During fiscal third-quarter, sales from such brands rallied 33.9% year-over-year. Also, solid online growth and contributions from Drybar Products’ buyout are driving the upside. Such trends were seen in the quarter with sales and earnings increasing and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, management provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2021.”

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outperformed the industry in the past three months, higher SG&A expenses remain a concern. The company is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation-based incentives and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales. Also, stiff competition remains a concern. However, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed estimates. Results gained from expanded omni-channel capabilities, customized marketing strategy and Maker-centric branding. Strength in the core arts and crafts business also contributed to growth. Moreover, the initial fourth-quarter sales trend were encouraging, recording mid-single digits growth. Its e-commerce channel witnessed significant growth, backed by growth in capabilities like BOPIS, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.”

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.