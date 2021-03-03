Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (ADM, AHT, AMYT, CRWD, EMG, FEVR, FM, GSF, HSX, IPF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on the stock.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock.

Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $233.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LHC Group exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from home health and hospice admissions with both witnessing organic growth on a year-over-year basis. Increase in the bottom line buoys optimism. LHC Group is also anticipated to benefit from joint ventures (JV). Expansion in gross margin is encouraging. It remains focused on acquisitions and JVs for inorganic expansion. Its pipeline of potential M&A growth opportunities also remains robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. However, the company witnessed decline in home health service revenues in the quarter under review. Also, contraction in operating margin raises concern. Moreover, a highly competitive home healthcare market remains a woe.”

PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scientific Games reported loss in fourth-quarter 2020 while revenues declined year over year. The topline was negatively impacted by decline in Gaming revenues due to continued reduced operations of casino operators globally as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Nonetheless, Lottery revenues grew driven by higher international product sales while SciPlay revenues benefited from improved payer conversion, which outpaced industry growth. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern. Further, a slowing China economy does not bode well for the stock.”

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

