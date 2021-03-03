Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (AZN, BOSS, KER, MLSS, MNKD, MORF, NEO, NFE, NG, NHYDY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 3rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER)

was given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

