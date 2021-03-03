Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average daily volume of 2,473 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

