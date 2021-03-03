Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Commercial Vehicle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 946% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,542. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

