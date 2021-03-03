Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.43% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 1,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

