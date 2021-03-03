Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.01

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 1334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

