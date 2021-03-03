StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 6.2%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.64 and last traded at $82.31. 2,776,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,807,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.40.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
