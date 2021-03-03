StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 6.2%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.64 and last traded at $82.31. 2,776,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,807,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in StoneCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

