STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

STOR stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

