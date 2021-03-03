Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 156.5% in February

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,400 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the January 28th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,386.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.