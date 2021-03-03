Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.69

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Storj has a market cap of $174.75 million and approximately $29.99 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00778710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,345,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

