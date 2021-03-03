Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Raised to $34.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.