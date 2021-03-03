Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 265.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.29. 27,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,350. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.