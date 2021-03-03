Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 915,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

