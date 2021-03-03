Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.30. 31,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

