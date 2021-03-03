Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. 31,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

