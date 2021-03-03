Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $175.33. 93,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

