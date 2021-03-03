Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.63. 827,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,537,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.