Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Target stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.22. 197,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

