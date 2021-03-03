Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

HD stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a market cap of $278.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

