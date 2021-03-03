Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 658,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 212,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 815,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,308,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

