Stratis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $164.10 million and $3.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,817,476 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

