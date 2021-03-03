Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. Straumann has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

