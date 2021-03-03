Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $76.67 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $76.67 million and $3.46 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

