Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 8%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.87. 1,438,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 856,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.
The company has a market cap of $192.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
