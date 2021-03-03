Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Down 8%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.87. 1,438,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 856,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $192.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.