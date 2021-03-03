Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,231.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.