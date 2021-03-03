Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 158.2% in February

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the January 28th total of 288,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

